Illegal construction row: Loophole in BMC notice irks Bandra residents

Mumbai: Residents of Pali Village in Bandra are fed up with the illegal construction being carried out in their complex garages and at the same time struggling with civic officials and Mumbai police to complain of the same. Apparently, the owner of the garage, Farook Khatri, has been carrying out illegal repairs in the garage which is dampening the wall which supports the garage and the building nearby, Elcid building. The Pali (Gaothan) Village is a heritage precinct of the city.

“The construction is on for over a month. He began the construction on August 6 and has not stopped since. Constant digging and drilling noise is disturbing the senior citizens and other residents. Moreover, the work is also affecting the supporting wall which may collapse due to construction,” said S Gonsalves, resident.

Residents claim they complained to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which issued stop-work notice on August 28 and gave 30 days. They even went to the Mumbai police But the construction is still on and they fear the illegal construction will complete in a month.

“However, there seems to be a loophole in the system wherein one can continue work for 30 days even if a notice has been served. What if he completes the work in these days? Will that still not be an illegal construction?” asked another resident, adding, “Even the police rounds are worthless as they ask to wait until the notice period is completed.” Officials from H-west ward were not available for a comment. Sharad Ughade, assistant commissioner of the ward, did not answer calls after repeated attempts.