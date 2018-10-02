Illegal banners: MBMC cracks down on eyesores, special team pulls down 5 truckloads on day 1

Bhayandar: As the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) cracked down on illegal banners in the twin-city, a section of local politicians come forward and join hands with the administration in getting rid of the eyesores – some of which that had been installed by their own party.

Special teams from the advertising wing pulled down five truckloads of illegal banners on Monday. From October 1, installing temporary hoardings, banners and posters at public places is bound to attract penal action under the various sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. However, no penal action has been imposed yet by the civic administration.

“Today, a voluminous number of banners were removed to clear the twin-city of the illegalities. Since permissions are now denied, anyone found to be installing banners from now onwards will be face penal action. Removal of banners will be supported by a spot panchnama and photographic evidence needed to file police complaints against the defacers,” said civic chief Balaji Khatgaonkar.

The offence is recognised as a cognisable one making it mandatory for the police to register FIRs against the offenders. Apart from monetary fines, those convicted under the law could face three months in jail. On the virtue of a resolution passed by the general body, the MBMC has rolled back the system of giving nods for putting up banners and hoardings in the twin-city.

While advertising will be allowed only on 353 authorized billboard sites approved and awarded to private agencies, the MBMC in an attempt to tap new avenues of revenue generation will soon create new billboard sites across the twin-city.