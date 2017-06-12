IIT JEE Advanced 2017: Sarvesh Mehtani score first rank in India

Sarvesh Mehtani, a student from the IIT wing of Mahesh Tutorials, emerged as the All India topper in the highly competitive IIT-JEE (Advanced) 2017 engineering test, seen in the picture students from Mumbai congratulating in Mumbai on Monday.

Upon being asked about how he managed to keep himself calm and composed, “I watched cartoons on TV and listened to music. Reading novels and playing badminton also helped me stay calm and focused,” he told Financial Express. At least 1.7 lakh candidates had registered and appeared in the exams which were held on May 21. Candidates, who cleared the JEE (Main) or the first phase of the two-phase exams, were eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced).





Debaditya Pramanik from Kolkata emerged as the topper in the eastern region with an All India Rank of 38. Suraj Yadav from Haryana’s Mahendragarh is the All India 5th rank holder. Rachit Bansal of Chandigarh has secured 9th AIR in JEE Advanced. On the basis of JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.