IIT-B’s Matsya 5.0 is all set for international competition

The winning team of National Institute of Ocean Technology’s (NIOT), the AUV IIT-Bombay is on cloud 9. The team is in full spirits and has announced to start work on their fifth Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) named Matsya 5.0 for international competition.

The autonomous underwater vehicle Matsya made by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-B) Bombay has bagged the first position in the National Institute of Ocean Technology’s (NIOT) Student Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (SAVe), a 25-member team was working for this competition held in Chennai on 14, December. The AUV IIT-Bombay team consists of students from various departments and from all batches.

The underwater vehicle named Matsya 4.0, which is invented by AUV IIT-Bombay team can help in grabbing objects, differentiate shapes and colours underwater, and locate sound sources. Matsya, an autonomous underwater vehicle is a submarine that intends to change maritime engineering. The submarine is a prototype, which can be developed to be used for exploring dangerous places underwater with risk of human loss.

AUV IIT-Bombay team started this project in 2011, to do research in underwater vehicles. After the project got completed they finally step in tried their luck in international competition. The vehicle was named Matsya by students, which literary means fish in Sanskrit.

Speaking about the challenges the team faced since it was their debut in the national-level competition, Varun Mittal, team leader of AUV IIT-B, said, “In this competition, the capabilities of the vehicle are judged. We had to give attention to the detailing for which we had to do a lot of reprogramming and testing. The first model was a basic AUV which rotated and moved. Slowly, we started upgrading the functions in every model we made. This year, for the first time we participated in the national level competition and showcased our Matsya 4.0 model in Chennai. This model has a capability of grabbing and dropping objects, locating sound source under water during, find the defected oil leakage under water, differentiate different shapes and colours.”

While adding more Mittal also announced that for next year’s international competition the team will be making Matsya 5.0, with added features like more hydrodynamic which will move faster and cut through the water. It will also have a surface covering around it, which the other Matsya vehicles did not have

Matsya had won second position in California

IIT Bombay’s autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) ‘Matsya’ had secured the second position in AUVSI Robosub 2016. It was adjudged the best performance by an Asian team. The team beat six-time winner Cornell University but lost the first position by a small margin to Caltech University, according to IITB release.

The Robosub competition was held during July 27-31 in San Diego, California. More than 45 universities from around the world competed to create the most effective autonomous submarine. The teams were judged on their designs, technological innovations and performance in a series of obstacle courses. In this competition, the robots are autonomous, their actions are pre-programmed and they are on their own to complete the objectives without any intervention from the teams.

AUV-IITB’s Matsya qualified on the first day itself, performed exceptionally in the semi-finals and finals without any retries, according to IIT-B statement.