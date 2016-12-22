IIT-B’s cultural fest will be a tribute to Bombay

Mumbai: This year, Mood Indigo – Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay’s (IIT-B) upcoming annual cultural festival will be a tribute to the city of Mumbai, showcasing everything that makes this city special and unique. The festival will take place at the IIT Bombay campus from the 23rd to 26th of December.

The theme this year is ‘The Bombay Chronicle,’ appreciating the dabbawalas, the vada pav, the kaali peelis (taxis), the rains and the Queen’s Necklace (Marine Drive). The fest promises to give the visitors a taste of the vast and vibrant city across the 550 acre campus.

The ‘Bombay Exhibition’ will showcase a timeline through photographs painting a picture of how the city has evolved from 19th century to present day.

There will be life-size kaali-peelis and the Gateway of India cut outs with which visitors can take photographs. ‘The Wall Project,’ another one of this year’s highlights, will showcase international artists painting on walls.

Last year, this cultural festival had a footfall of over over one lakh people coming from all over the country