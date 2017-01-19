IIT Bombay set to build ‘Research Park’ to support student start-ups

Indian Institute of Bombay is set to build a ‘Research Park’ for start-ups, and set up R&D centres in the institute for promoting entrepreneurship. The development will help students get an industrial exposure into real-world applications of their chosen fields.

IIT-B’s Desai Sethi Centre for Entrepreneurship has received a generous fund of Rs 6 crore from Syntel co-founders Bharat Desai (1975 IIT B alumnus) and Neerja Sethi under the aegis of the DS Foundation (Desai Sethi Family Foundation).

Rs 100 crore grant was expected from the Human Resources Development Ministry for the establishment of the Research Park. IIT itself will also be pumping in some amount for the facility.

“The plan for the park started in 2014. Phase 0 (an interim arrangement)—that looks to make its debut in 2017 — will be established in the academic area. Phase one—scheduled to be completed by Jan, 2019 – will have the first dedicated building of the Research Park,” states an article released in the institute’s in-house magazine, Insight.

“This ensures that institute faculty and the companies collaborate effectively, and students can get an exposure into real-world applications of their chosen fields, under the supervision of corporate experts who share their passion for R&D,” states the article. The article further explains “The Park can also help students get internships and placements as companies may recruit students for the Park. It’s an exciting new chapter which will change the face of research and development in IIT-B.”

Facilities of the park:

Research Park will be named ASPIRE (Applied Science Park for Innovation and Research) and will be located on the outskirts of campus.

The Research Park will be spread across a sprawling 2 lakh sq ft area space on the periphery of the IIT campus and will house over 200 R and D units.

The Park will establish an innovation hub through industry-academia collaboration.

Phase 0, an interim arrangement, is currently being set up in the academic area; phase one is scheduled to be completed by 2019.

Phase 2 and 3 will be completed by 2023.

Applied Materials, a US-based company, has already joined the IIT-B Research Park as the client in 2015.

Research Park has already been successfully set up at the IIT- Madras.

Soon few others IIT across the country will be selected for this venture.