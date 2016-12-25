IIT-B fest continues to entertain

Mumbai : There is something for everyone at Mood Indigo, annual cultural fest of Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay (IIT-B). Whether you are a music lover, an art aficionado or simply looking for a good time, you will not be disappointed.

Among the exhibits at stalls were 3D paper art, Warli paintings – a tribal art mostly done in Thane district and prints of pencil sketches of important landmarks of the city. There was a captivating display of caricatures of personalities from the music world made by multi-talented cartoonist Nirmish Thaker.

Some of the highlights of the four day fest which is in its 49th edition is the ‘Themed Arena’ wherein the Student Activity Centre was bedecked by massive wall paintings. These were made by Indian as well as international artists such as from Columbia and Singapore.

The second day of the fest kicked off with a street play competition ‘Aagaaz’. The perfomance of Rajasthani contemporary folk artists drew huge crowds.

An interesting installation was a 15 feet high cycle made of around 3000 used plastic bottles set up at the Open air Theatre to promote the cause of responsible celebration.