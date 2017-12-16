If BJP doesn’t focus on state, it’s of no use: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, in his remark on the alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has tried to convey that if the Devendra Fadnavis-led government was not doing any work in the interest of Maharashtra, then it was of no use.

“Things Aaditya Thackeray has said, have also been highlighted by Uddhav Thackeray earlier. There is no doubt that relations between the two parties are not fine. If in the interest of state and nation, the government is not doing any work then it is of no use. This is what Aaditya Thackeray has tried to conveyed,” the Shiv Sena leader told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, the Yuva Sena chief criticised the government and said it would walk out of the Maharashtra Government within a year. “We will leave the government in a year and will come to power on our own. Party workers should start their preparations from now itself,” Thackeray said while addressing a party event in Ahmednagar.

“Political temperatures are high in Maharashtra. I don’t know when elections will be held, but it looks like they’ll be held in a year,” he added. This is not the first time when the Shiv Sena has issued such remark. Earlier in September, the Sena hinted towards parting ways with the BJP in the state, citing it did not want to be blamed for people’s suffering due to price hike and other reasons.