Iconic Mumbai theatre ‘EROS’ gets sealed by collector, for non-payment of dues

The Mumbai suburban district collector Ashwini Joshi sealed the Cambata building which houses EROS theatre weeks after it filled a first information report against Cambata Aviation, and, Bird Worldwide Flight Service for allegedly refusing to cooperate with the government officials who were confiscating its equipment on court orders.

Labour Court orders to shut down the EROS building, due to long Pending dues of Cambatta Aviation Workers. The employees of Cambata Aviations have been demanding immediate payments of salary and other dues amounting to Rs. 4. 45 crore which have been pending since February 2016.

The sealing of building means cancellation of movie shows. There is a heavy deployment of police in the area.

Social activist Anjali Damania and Shiv Sena have come out in support of the company’s employees.

Meanwhile over 1200 workers of Cambata Aviations are awaiting settlement of their issues.

Few hours before Damania wrote on her Twitter handle, “EROS theatre (Cambata Bldg) is being sealed by Collector Mumbai just now. Cambata workers NOT going as they aren’t Media Hungry. They only want action”.

We tried to get connect to the Combata workers but they remain unavailable.

The Eros Cinema is an iconic Art Deco style cinema located near Churchgate station. Besides the EROS building the other 24 shops adjoining the building have also been sealed.