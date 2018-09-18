IAS officers head to US to look for investment in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is sending a two-member team of top IAS officers to the US to attend an event and also explore opportunities to attract foreign investment into the state. Chief secretary D K Jain and principal secretary, general administration department (information and technology), S V R Srinivas, will attend the event to be held in San Francisco from September 20, said a government order issued Tuesday.

The event has been organised by the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The scheduled visit of IAS officers to the US will also see some meetings with delegations and industrial representatives, the order said.

Such a visit is an opportunity to attract more investment into Maharashtra and hence the government has sanctioned it, it added. The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution describes itself as a hub for global, multi-stakeholder cooperation to develop policy frameworks and advance collaborations that accelerate the benefits of science and technology.