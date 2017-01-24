I will get to propagate Hindutva: Krishna Hegde after joining BJP

Krishna Hegde former Legislator of Congress Party has joined Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) after growing internal disputes with Sanjay Nirupam city unit president.

Why are you leaving the Congress Party?

n Sanjay Nirupam has created problems for many of us in the Mumbai Congress. He doesn’t consult us or call us for any meeting. He is promoting wrong people and ignoring us old Congressmen. The Congress city unit president is backing tainted contractors of BMC, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) who are aspiring for tickets. I have been speaking against this for a while now.

Did you speak to Rahul Gandhi? Also Priya Dutt, whose camp you are said to belong to?

n Yes I talked to Rahul Gandhi and I have briefed him about the situation prevailing in Mumbai Congress. Few days ago I even met Priya Dutt and I had given her too an indication of the developments. I had alerted her about my quitting the party. Dutt told me that we will sit together and sort out the matter but I do not think with Nirupam involved, we can sort this matter so easily. In civic poll BJP may hit a century and it will be difficult for congress to cross a quarter a century.

What Nirupam is doing?

n See Nirupam is destroying the party and he wants to put the blame on someone else which is sad.

You have been an old time Congressman and now you have moved to a contrarian ideology, will your voters accept this move?

n My father in law, the late Ramesh Prabhu was already a proponent of Hindutva. He was associated with the Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray and once a Mayor of Mumbai. We are all Hindus and I’m proud to be a Hindu therefore I have joined the BJP. Narendra Modi the Prime Minister is really doing a great job which I admire the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavisis doing an excellent job. I think the BJP is a national party and it will give me lot of scope to work. Even in congress I have worked in different states. I have been in West Bengal, Bihar and many other places.

Then why did you not join Shiv Sena since your father-in-law was a Sena Mayor?

n No it is not like that. I don’t see Sena as a regional party, here (BJP) I have more scope to explore and work in the BJP. Moreover, they have asked me to join their party and I will get to propagate Hindutva.

But Supreme Court ordered not to seek votes on caste and religion.

n It is true that the Supreme Court has ordered not to seek votes on caste and religion and I too will not seek votes on ‘Hindutva’. But we cannot deny that we are Hindus. In the next party meet whatever the party line would be we will go along with it. As BJP says, ‘sabka sath sabka vikas’.

What will be your agenda after joining the BJP?

n I have worked very hard in my constituency. I’m not a leader but a karyakarta (party worker) and here also I will work as a karykarta and whatever the BJP tells me to do as a karykarta I will go on field and do the work.