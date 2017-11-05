I was framed in 2008 Malegaon blasts case, claims Shankaracharya

IN conversation with FPJ! Says NIA doesn’t have material to prosecute him.

Mumbai : After being bailed out from the jail after nine years, Swami Amrutanand Devte alias Shankaracharya, one of the prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has spoken for the first time ever on the allegations levelled against him. He has claimed that National Investigations Agency (NIA) doesn’t have evidence on record to prosecute him.

In an exclusive and extensive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Shankaracharya spoke about the allegations levelled against him in the case. He claims to have been “framed” in the case by the then Congress-led government.

“I am framed in this case for reasons best known to the then Congress-led UPA government. I was arrested wrongly and since then the prosecution has named me as some Dayanand Pandey. This is not so since I am styled as Swami Amrutanand since my childhood. There is not a single witness to substantiate this argument of the prosecution that I ever used the name Dayanand Pandey to identify myself,” Shankaracharya said.

He added, “The second thing they have against me is the recordings which the prosecution claims to be are retrieved from my laptop. But there is no evidence to show that the laptop belonged to me. Also, there is nothing incriminating material in these recordings.”

Shankaracharya says that his only mistake was to attend a meeting in Bhopal and to discuss the then happenings in the nation. He said, “I had attended a meeting in Bhopal as state representative. There we discussed the happenings in India but we never said anything of teaching lesson to Muslims or to plant a bomb in Malegaon.”

“We did spoke on setting up a government in exile and to form a Hindu Rashtra. This, I still do not deny and I can say it very firmly that I will continue to make efforts for a Hindu Rashtra. No one can stop us from setting up a Hindu Rashtra as it will benefit all the citizens of the country and also the world,” he added.

