I-T department raid two top priests in Trimbakeshwar

Nashik: Income Tax (I-T) teams raided the offices and homes of two prestigious priests in Trimbakeshwar town of Nashik on Tuesday. The raids continued late in the night, sources said.

Police sources refused to comment, saying they were not involved, while I-T officials were tightlipped.

Witnesses, who preferred anonymity, said that, I-T teams raided a house in Shivaji chowk, opposite the famed Trimbakeshwar Temple. Here they were seen taking away two-to-three boxes. It was impossible to tell whether the boxes contained documents, cash or ornaments.

The second raid was on a house located on Main Road. I-T officials were observed thoroughly enquiring with the inmates.

Trimbakeshwar town is known for the Trimbakeshwar Temple, which is among the 12 Jyotirlingas in the world. The second attraction is the Simhasth Kumbh Mela held after every 12 years while the third attraction is the Samadhi (tomb) of Sant Nyruttinath, elder brother and Guru of Sant Dnyaneshwar.

Another significant attraction is the Narayan Nagbali Puja for calming the ancestors, also called as Pitru Dosh (ancestors’ curse), Tripindi and Kalsarp Shanti Puja. Narayan Nagbali is performed only in Trimbakeshwar. About 200 to 250 priestly families are involved in these rites.