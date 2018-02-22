I quit Congress since Sonia Gandhi had claims on PM post, says NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar revealed he quit Congress in 1999 because then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had staked her claim on the post of Prime Minister after the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government collapsed though he or Manmohan Singh were the right claimants.

Pawar spoke on various issues on Wednesday during a public interview with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray in Pune.

Unfolding the events took place in 1999 Pawar claimed he came to know about Gandhi’s claim to form a government through media. “Me or Manmohan Singh were the right claimants for that post (PM). I was at home when I came to know from media reports that the Congress president had staked claim to form the government in her name. That was the moment I decided to quit Congress,” Pawar said.

Pawar, however, said only Congress could be an alternative to the BJP. He praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his willingness to learn, travel and interact with the people across the country. “He has changed a lot in recent times. It is a positive sign,” said Pawar. When Thackeray asked will people from Mumbai go to Ahmedabad in the proposed bullet train to eat dhoklas Pawar said, “There is a possibility that people (from Gujarat) will come to Mumbai (in the bullet train).”