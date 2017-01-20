Hyderabad police probe rape allegations against producer

Mumbai : After Bollywood producer Karim Morani was booked for rape charges on January 10, now the Hyderabad police have begun verifying the veracity of the allegations levelled against him by the Delhi-based 25-year-old woman.

The victim has alleged that Morani raped her on different occasions in Mumbai and Hyderabad in 2015. However, no arrest has been made so far.

“At present we are checking the veracity of the allegations levelled by the woman. We cannot arrest the accused at present as the alleged incident is more than a year old. We need to check when she visited Hyderabad with Morani, the mode of transport used by them and where they stayed together,” said J. Narender Goud, the investigating officer told the Free Press Journal.

Since the crime has occurred in two different cities it will take a while for getting clarity on the jurisdiction and registration of the case. Goud said, “We are investigating the matter as the victim has alleged that she was raped in two different cities. We will take the help of Mumbai police if needed.”

In her First Information Report (FIR), the victim has alleged that Morani had given her a false promise of marriage only for sexual pleasure on different occasions. Sources told the Free Press Journal that the victim is a daughter of a family friend of the Moranis.

Morani, also one of the accused in multi-billion dollar telecom scam, has been booked under several sections of Indian Penal Code including cheating (417), rape (376), wrongful confinement (342), criminal intimidation (506) and voyeurism (354C of criminal law Amendment Act 2013).