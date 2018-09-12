Hundreds of audit objections stay unsolved in MBMC for a decade

Bhayandar: In a shocking revelation which could blow the lid-off multiple financial irregularities in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the internal audit wing of the civic body has identified hundreds of audit objections involving public money amounting cores of rupees that have remained pending for the past more than a decade.

Non-submission of proper records on utilisation of funds, violation of rules in spending, excessive pay and pending recoveries in terms of sand royalty from contractors in municipal departments including water, town planning, public works and property tax- for a long time are some of the irregularities pointed out by the municipal auditor. The internal audit department conducts an audit every year to assess the income and expenditure of various departments and seeks clarifications on doubtful transactions.

Though it is mandatory to provide the necessary information in a specific time frame, majority of these cases stand unattended and continue to appear on the list of audit objections, prompting the standing committee to hold a review meeting in this context with officials from all related departments on Monday.

“Standing instructions have been given to all heads of departments to resolve the objections. Special camps will also be held to 100 percent compliance before the budget,” said MBMC chief Balaji Khatgaonkar. While local social activists have raised the issue with the Anti Corruption Bureau, Divisional Commissioner –Konkan Range and other related authorities against the massive financial irregularities, some officials claimed that most of the objections were resolved but not updated in records. Lack of any disciplinary action is said to be the main reason for the laxity by the erring officials who have been turning a blind eye towards the audit objections all these years.