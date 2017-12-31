Humanoid Robot ‘Sophia’ gives rise to query if robots can replace humans

Mumbai : Robots cannot replace humans was witnessed as the first Humanoid Robot Sophia went off suddenly while interacting with attendees at Techfest of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. The programming of the robot stopped midway due to internet issues during a interactive session on Saturday but the connection was rectified immediately.

While interacting with over 3,015 students, Sophia dressed in a traditional Indian saree, suddenly went off in the middle of the question and answer round. This disappointed the attendees who then claimed that a machine will not be able to replace humans anytime soon and has a long way to go towards behaving like humans.

Sophia is the first robot programmed on Artificial Intelligence (AI) who can express human emotions. Sophia said, “Robots are not meant to replace humans but should be created and used for the benefit of humanity. There is a long way to go for robots to reach where humans are. Robots are meant to help so they should not be considered a threat to mankind.”

Focusing on the importance of science and technology, Sophia encouraged students to focus on creating something unique. Sophia said, “AI can help me recognise human faces, make physical contact and understand human speech. AI is the new way forward as it can transform the face of science and technology. The field of robotics requires research and innovation.”

This was Sophia’s first international tour as she was created in Saudi Arabia. She can speak English and Mandarin, is two-years-old and looks like a human. “Both science and philosophy are important in robotics. Science created me but philosophy drives me. So both these fields of study are equally important and needed in research and innovation,” Sophia added.

Students were encouraged with the parting message of the robot. Sophia claimed, “Students should keep each other in mind and work together for betterment of society. Humans and robots can coexist to create a sustainable environment with an advanced use of available resources.”

The festival has been going on since December 29 and will witness sessions, interactions and exhibitions of robots from across the world.