HSC Exams: Student appearing for HSC board examination provided computer for taking exam

Mumbai: For the first time, a student of Class 12, who is appearing for HSC board examination, has been provided a computer for taking his exam. Anurag Thombre, a student with Learning Disability (LD), has been taking all his board examination papers of Arts stream on a computer, instead of using a pen and paper.

Thombre, a student of Mahatma School of Academics and Sports and Junior College of Arts, New Panvel, has been typing his answers on a keyboard and then submitting them to the invigilators. This is the only way he can appear for the examination, as he finds it difficult to write the answers with pen. Due to his medical condition, Thombre sought that a special provision be made for him. He submitted all his medical certificates to buttress his contention. The medical certificates state that Thombre has a Learning Disability with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and visual perception disorder.

The Maharashtra State Board accepted his appeal and has provided him a computer at his examination centre in Bhatia Junior College, New Panvel. Subhash Borse, in-charge Secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “This case is special and we cannot deprive any student of his or her right to appear for examination. In view of Thombre’s medical condition, we have made special arrangements.”

As per this arrangement, Thombre has been typing all his answers on the computer keyboard and then saving it in PDF format. A print out of the PDF answer booklet is then taken and signed by the invigilator and Thombre. The soft copy of the PDF saved on the computer is deleted. Also, the computer does not have internet connection or access to any kind of study material; but it has Google IME Marathi software for facilitate writing in the language. “Thombre has difficulty writing alphabets but the computer keyboard has definite alphabets and he can easily type the answers,” Borse added.