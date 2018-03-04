HSC exams: 2 booked for sexual assault on students while checking for copying

Pune : The Pune (rural) police have registered a case against two women, employed as guards at an educational institute, for allegedly getting two minor girl students to undress while checking for chits to deter copying in the exams, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at the Gurukul School belonging to the Maharashtra Institute of Technology here during Class 12 exams which were held between February 21-28, police informed.

“Two girls from Class 12 (Commerce) lodged a complaint today and we have taken a case under Section 354 (sexual harassment) of the IPC and Section 8 (sexual assault)and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Suvez Huque told PTI.

Police officials said the opinion of the state’s Education department would be sought on what was the procedure stipulated for checking students for materials aiding copying in exams. Loni Kalbhor police station officials said investigations were underway and no arrests had been made so far.