How do you complain on RPF Whatsapp group on “RPF Sakhi” on Western Railways in Mumbai

Mumbai: The women Railways Protection Force have started a WhatsApp group named “RPF Sakhi”, which will be connecting common women commuters to RPF lady officers for women safety while travelling by train on the Western Railways.

The WhatsApp number is 9004499718 has been linked up with police headquarters control room and RPF national helpline number on ‘182’.

The Senior Divisional Commissioner, Anup Shukla stated that, “The WhatsApp group started for women safety. We are trying to reach as many people as we can with this number.”

“The commuter has to add this number, and, message us on whats app regarding any complain or trouble that they may face during their time of travel. Problems like fights on the trains, any gents travelling in ladies coach, hawkers problem, or, anything which has troubled women in the ladies compartment during their journey, he said.

Anup Shukla revealed that, “ The service is available for 24 hrs. The commuter can WhatsApp any time, any where, on any station. We will take immediately action on its. ”

The team of 5 RPF women inspector conducted drive between Chruchgate to Virar station to rope in as many women commuters to take part in this initiative.