How a SIM-ple mistake by Armaan Kohli led to his arrest by Mumbai Police

After a long chase Armaan Kohli has finally been detained by Mumbai police from Lonavla on Tuesday. Kohli, accused for assaulting girlfriend Neeru Randhawa, was on the run for more than a week.

Armaan came out of his hideout to buy a different SIM card and was nabbed by the cops at his friend’s farmhouse, according to a report in India Today. He will be produced in court for police custody today.

The arrest of the controversial actor and ex Bigg Boss contestant came on a complaint filed on June 4 at Santacruz police station by Kohli’s girlfriend Neeru, who is a 35-year-old model.

Based on Randhawa’s statement, Kohli was booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

The duo has been in a live-in relationship for the past three years. According to the complaint, the couple had an argument over financial issues at their residence on June 3 and during the altercation, Armaan allegedly pushed Neeru and she fell from the stairs. He then pulled her hair and banged her head on the floor, she alleged.

Mumbai Police made three teams to nab Kohli but he kept changing his position. After leaving Mumbai, the actor was doing rounds in several cities in Maharashtra that include Solapur, Pune, and Lonavla. Since he wanted a different sim card to communicate with his family, he purchased a different one.

At the shop, a citizen identified Kohli and informed the police. Within two hours, a team from Santacruz police station reached Lonavla and arrested him. Further investigation is underway.

Kohli has appeared in several films like ‘Jaani Dushman’ and made his last big screen appearance in ‘LOC: Kargil’ in 2003. He gained popularity after featuring on Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 7 in 2013 and dating Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukherjee.