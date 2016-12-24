Housebreak theft in Navi Mumbai, Rs 2 lakh missing

Mumbai: In yet another incident of theft, the Rabale police station has registered a case of housebreak theft in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Gold jewellery including gold chains, necklaces and bangles worth Rs.2 lakhs was stolen. The incident occurred on Friday at Sector number 21 at Laxmi Nivas at Ghansoli.

FIR was registered by Bhushan Mohan Kale (31). According to the report, “I had gone out for a wedding in the morning. When I returned home along with my family, I was shocked to see that the door latch was broken and the door was ajar. The gold jewellery worth Rs.2 lakhs was stolen from inside the locker of the cupboard. The thieves had strewn the clothes on the floor while searching for any other valuables apart from the gold jewellery.”

Immediately, Kale approached the Rabale police station to register the FIR. A case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 454 (Lurking house-trespass or housebreaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and Section 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to sub-inspector Arun Bhosale who is the investigating officer of this case, “We are suspecting that the house break theft is the handiwork of a particular gang operating in Rabale. The matter is being further investigated.”