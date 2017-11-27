House that! Tourists in Maharashtra will be able to stay in houseboats next month on wards

Mumbai: Tourists travelling to Maharashtra from next month onwards will be able to stay in a houseboat along the long coast of the state. The government has been trying to adopt the model from the state of Kerala. Houseboat stay has been successful in Kerala.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the Maharashtra Maritime Board invited Expressions of Interest from individuals interested in operating houseboats along creeks and on the sea along the state’s 720-km coastline.

The Board had previously also tried to introduce houseboats in the city but the plan did not succeed as the investors did not respond to the call. With the number of tourists increasing year round in the state, the Board is looking out for alternate forms of accommodation.

“Thirteen people had shown interest in operating houseboats last year but the proposals did not proceed further. We are trying again this year,” said Captain Sanjay Sharma to Indian Express, Chief Port Officer, Maharashtra Maritime Board.

“We want people to come to Maharashtra to experience life in houseboats, instead of having to go to other states,” said Atul Patne to Indian Express, CEO, Maharashtra Maritime Board. Rajesh Nair of Aqua Serene House Boats Pvt Ltd has expressed his interest in the project. Nair operates houseboats in Kerala.

“The difference is that in Kerala, houseboats operate in freshwater. The waves are also not so rough. In Maharashtra, I am modifying my boat to run in salty water and in higher waves,” he said to Indian Express. Nair is hoping that he will be able to start the operations by first week of December. The Board is helping him to obtain permission. Nair hopes to begin with one houseboat running between Belapur and the Gateway of India. “The Board has suggested an area that is under their control. So I have decided to start the service in Mumbai,” he said to Indian Express.