Hostel for tribal students stuck in red tape for 4 yrs

Bhayandar: In a bid boost the education prospects of tribal students and to address their residential woes, the sate tribal welfare department had intended to set up a hostel complex in Kashimira. Following directions from the Upper Commissioner, Tribal Development Department (Thane), the general body house had unanimously passed a resolution to this effect in December, 2013. As per the design chalked out by the MBMC, the proposed state-of-the-art hostel complex was to be constructed on an area spreading across a 4,000 sq meter plot. Former Tribal Minster Madhukar Pichad had performed bhoomi-pujan in 2014. Since then the project has remained on paper.

While the tribal department made a budgetary allocation of 20.40 crore, the MBMC was appointed as an executing agency to invite bids and supervise the project which had to be completed in time frame of 18 months. According to MBMC officials, due to the difference in projected cost and the prevailing Daily Schedule of Rates (DSR), the cost of the project has shot up by nearly 7 crore.

“A proposal to revise and enhance budgetary allocation was turned by the tribal welfare department which said it would shoulder the tender process. Since then the much hyped project initiative has been put on the sidelines,” confirmed a MBMC officer. Apart from residential quarters for the warden, security personnel and other supporting hostel staff, the proposal mooted by the government authorities for the complex envisaged- on-house residential facilities for 500 students, computer-lab, library, recreation hall, auditorium, playground, gymnasium and mess (dining-kitchen) facilities.