Hookah parlour murder case: Stabber still at large, hookah bar license may be revoked

Mumbai: A day after arresting five bouncers of the Goregoan-based hookah parlour, the police arrested yet another youth on Monday night from Bandra in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Mayur Panchal, who was stabbed outside the hookah bar on SV Road on Sunday night.

With the arrest of Anwar Ali Shaikh (25) who is in police custody, the total arrests in the Panchal murder case have risen to six. A senior officer from Goregaon police said more than a half-dozen accused, including the stabber, are still at large. One of the accused is the son of an educationist, said the police officer.

“We have arrested one accused from Bandra late on Monday night. More than six accused, two of whom have crime records, including the stabber are still on the run. We are carrying out raids and several suspects have been rounded up for questioning in the case. Very soon all the accused will be arrested,” the officer said.

Panchal and his friends had gone to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends at the bar when the tragic incident took place. They were dancing at the parlour in the wee hours of Sunday when a man from another group accidentally hit one of them. This led to a scuffle between the man and Panchal’s friends. The bouncers removed both the parties from the parlour. The verbal fight between the groups continued outside parlour on SV Road. Their heated arguments snowballed into fisticuffs and Panchal was stabbed by a sharp-edged weapon by one of them. The incident took place between 4-4.30 am. Panchal was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The Goregaon police have named the owner, manager and several others in the FIR for running the hookah parlour beyond the permissible time of 1.30 am.

“The night patrolling team visits all such parlours at 1.30 am to check if they are shut. After the police go, they come back and re-open it. This hookah parlour is located deep inside a narrow lane where the police van doesn’t go. You can only walk down the narrow lane to reach the parlour. We are in the process of writing a letter to the concerned authority to reconsider the licence of this particular hookah parlour for running it till late night,” the officer told the Free Press Journal.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena supporters protested outside Goregaon police station and gave a request letter to the senior officer to shut all hookah parlours in the area.