Hookah Parlour Ban: Mayor’s visit to city top cop’s office sparks row for breach of protocol

Mumbai: The meeting between Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and the Commissioner of Police, Datta Padsalgikar, for taking strict action against the rising hookah parlours menace has run into controversy.

The corporators and members of Shiv Sena have expressed their disappointment with the Mayor’s ‘breach of protocol.’ As Mayor is the elected chief of a municipal corporation he has the right to call officers and hold meeting on issues concerned with citizens. Had Mayor Mahadeshwar called a meeting with the Commissioners instead of visiting their offices, it would have been acceptable, the Sena leaders felt.

In addition, various messages are also being circulated on social media platforms like WhatsApp stating that the Mayor’s visit to the police commissioner’s office has failed to protect the status, which he being a first citizen of Mumbai, carries. Also, it’s not just about breaking the protocol but also an insult to the designation he is representing currently.

Rakhi Jadhav, the Group Leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Mumbai Municipal Corporation alleged that all decisions of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are now taken by the administration without involving the Mayor. “Chief Minister(CM) Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates the services of BMC and the Mayor don’t even know about it, and it is happening only because of the ruling party.

And now with the Mayor visiting Police Commissioner’s office and Civic Commissioner’s office it seems Sena has completely lost its control on the administration,” Jadhav added.

A former Mayor of Sena said instead of visiting both the commissioners’ offices, Mayor should have called a joint meeting in his chamber itself, this would have protected the Mayor’s status. The Mayor during his meeting on Wednesday had demanded that Mumbai police take action against illegal operating hookah parlours, as only cops have the power to take action against it.

Mahadeshvar said, “In these hookah parlours just not hookah but also drugs are being served. The place is encouraging youngsters towards criminal mindset. The recent incident was the murder of a young man in Goregoan hookah parlour. Hence, to stop such rising criminal activities the hookah parlours should be completely baned and firm action should be taken against them.”

In Mumbai, hookah consumption is not allowed as there is no provision in Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act- 394 under which restaurants or other eateries get the licence. Also only permission for smoking zone is allowed, still at many locations, restaurants and eateries allow hookahs illegally.