Home secretary Sudhir Shrivastava shunted to less important department

Mumbai: In a major bureacratic reshuffle when chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is out of the nation, the General Administration Department (GAD) has transferred high profile Sudhir Shrivastava, additional chief secretary (ACS) of home department to quite less important Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). It is said to be punishment to Shrivastava who went on long leave after appointment of D K Jain as Chief Secretary (CS) of the state.

Interesting thing is Shrivastava will retire in October this year and when four months left for his retirement, state has shifted him from high profile department.

Sunil Porwal, ACS (Industries) (IAS of 1983 batch) will replace Shrivastava. Medha Gadgil, senior most bureaucrat was due for promotion to CS, however she was denied the post. Shrivastava, Porwal was in seniority list before Jain. Porwal was ACS (Industries). Magnetic Maharashtra, an Investment Summit during prior of Porwal was appreciated and attracted tremendous investment in the state.

Meanwhile, Shrivastava said his leave was not sudden and it was pre-decided. “There is no connection between my leave and transfer,” said Shrivastava.

State issued order of transfer of total 12 bureaucrats. 1985 batch officer Sitaram Kunte, the Additional Chief Secretary, Higher and Technical Education Department has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Personnel), General Administration Department. Manoj Saunik, IAS (1987), Principal Secretary (Transport and Ports), has been posted as Principal Secretary, Public Works Department. Ashish Kumar Singh, IAS (1988), Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary Transport and Ports.

M M Suryawanshi, IAS (2010) has been transferred as Managing Director, M.S.Co-op. Tribal Development Corporation, Nashik. Sanjay Meena, IAS (2011), has been posted as Additional Tribal Commissioner, Thane.

S M Gavai, IAS (1984), Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Department has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), Industries, Energy and Labour Department.V andana Krishna, IAS (1985), Additional Chief Secretary (Reforms), Finance Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, School Education and Sports Department. Nand Kumar, IAS (1989), Principal Secretary, School Education and Sports Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary and Chief Protocol Officer, General Administration Department.

Anil Diggikar, IAS (1990), Officer on Special Duty and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Environment Department.

Rajgopal Devara, IAS (1992), Principal Secretary and Chief Protocol Officer, General Administration Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary (Reforms), Finance Department.