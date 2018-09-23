Home away from home! 3 Mumbai girls and their simple trials and triumphs on foreign shores

What happens when you reach the proverbial ‘greener grass’ on the other side? When you plunge into unfamiliar waters and must sink or swim? More often than not, you rely on your sense of humour and your mother’s recipes!

‘I have discovered the power to unlearn and learn’

Rina Dias, Singapore

Having spent all my life in aamchi Mumbai, I moved to ‘greener pastures’ leaving behind the glitz, extended family, chaat and chewing gum. We immigrated to an epitome of sophistication and perfection, a country known for its clean environment and disciplinarian lifestyle.

It’s no social party making a living away from the known. The work culture is a real shock; in Mumbai we work hard but this is a different plateau altogether. Everything is needed yesterday with expectations to deliver the best job with Western quality at Asian time. So the limited days off are really cherished – I would love to say with family, leisure pursuits – but damn, the demonic housework takes all the precious time away!

If I haven’t lost you yet, this multiracial nation has a zero tolerance policy for racism – now I am not saying racism doesn’t exist, but it’s not as appalling as up above or down under. But yes, it does not offer the charm of intriguing conversations with random strangers – cherished memories! For the past four years, I board the bus to work from the same stop, same time every day. I see the same people, manicured auntie, bugs-bunny, shock-girl, Fido-Dido, but I, a true Mumbai-girl have not been able to get them to even acknowledge my presence, let alone smile! So how do I vent my disappointment? I eat! Singapore is the mecca of food, every day can be an adventure. The food is extraordinarily good, ubiquitous like the culture and inexpensive at the food courts. Having said this, healthcare can be a heartache so overindulgence is a crime.

The exorbitant cost of living trickles down to the very basics – house rent, food items, education, mobile plans, utilities. One is forced to have a disciplinarian lifestyle, spending and planning ahead becomes a norm. Travels back to home country or to other destinations are planned well in advance; the days of spontaneous extended weekends road trips are something of the past now.

Owning a car is big-budget, but given that this city really understands transportation I really do not miss possessing my beloved i20. Nearly all destinations are less than an hour away and public transportation is a dream, extremely organised and well-connected. You can never blame transport breakdown for being late; it is considered “heavy traffic” for a thirty-minute drive to extend to 45! Now let’s not forget that this ‘city-country’ measures just about 27 km from north to south and 50 km from east to west.

Why do I continue to stay in this place where the drama of sudden downpours accompanied by crashing thunder can be experienced at any time of the year, where there’s a fine or punishment for everything, where job security for a foreigner is a concern and where investments have no capital gains? For all practical reasons, the air, which is clean most of the year (it really sucks during palm oil burning season in the neighbouring country), a good quality life, child’s future, safety, culture, awesome people, the list is endless. I have discovered the power to unlearn and learn, adopt and adapt, feel homesick and then shape memories that I know will stay with me forever in a home away from home.

‘I was growing tiny roots and shoots in my new homeland’

Mini Varma, Australia

On a cold, wintry, blustery day in June, I arrived In Melbourne to streets lined with bare, leafless trees stretching their gnarled limbs to burnished silver skies.

I was getting my introduction to the southern hemisphere and its oddities. I left Mumbai steaming in heat and jetted straight into the icy winters of a city that is known to enjoy four seasons in one day.

Over the next few months, Melbourne introduced me to far more than its quicksilver weather. For someone who had lived a better part of one’s life in India, the move to an unknown land felt like I had been ripped from my cocoon of comfort.

For the next few years I struggled – nay, scuffled with all that my Australian experience was trying to shape me into. Where were the trusted autowalla bhaiyas and cabbies available for me at the imperious wave of my hand? Where was the househelp, the dhobi (someone my husband misses the most), where was the efficient home delivery system? Most of all, why were we not with our own people and family?

These and other questions I asked my husband and myself almost everyday. I had conveniently forgotten that when I said yes to my husband, I had also said yes to a whole new country that he had adopted half a decade ago.

And I was still struggling with these existential questions the day I walked up to receive my Australian citizenship from the town Mayor two years to the day I first arrived in Melbourne. I had cried copiously just before the ceremony. It seemed like the last links to my heritage, people, country was being severed.

But through it all, imperceptibly, I was growing tiny roots and shoots in this new homeland of mine. The realisation dawned when on one of our annual visits home, I began to notice my own change of attitude and gratitude towards help of any kind, domestic or otherwise. I was saying please and thank you to this wonderful support network of men and women a bit too much!

Australia was teaching me one of my most important life lessons: Dignity of labour. But, as is usually the case, with the pros also comes the realisation of cons. I came face to face with Australia’s history of racial abuse of the aboriginals at my first job at the records office of Victoria. Record keeping at the Koorie Unit (an indigenous tribe) I was faced with the confronting fact of atrocities against the peaceful tribe of people all across the country by the first settlers. Racism is a practice deeply rooted in the human psyche but, as I went through story upon story of discrimination against the aboriginals, it resonated strongly with our own treatment of the Dalits back home.

Increasingly, I see these human foibles reflected in every culture. It has shaped and crystallised my own response to claims of patriotism, nationalism, race superiority and the like. I find myself rejecting all such identifiers. I take no pride in belonging to a certain country, race, culture, belief system any more. I view it all as flawed. I would rather identify myself as a world citizen because this is what makes me truly multi-cultural.

‘I may not look like a local, but I have sure been accepted as one’

Debra Wagner, Germany

Living in my new homeland was sure an experience… learning the language, so one could find a job, learning the law to fit into the system… and I’m glad I made it. I may not look like a local, but I have sure been accepted as one.

When starting here, my palate missed my mum’s cooking, but since my biggest hobby is cooking, I sure managed to search and find all I needed to have a little bit of Bombay at my home. My job as a security officer was another challenge. I had to study law in a new language, since everything changed after 9/11, but this roller-coaster was great, with the support from family and friends. My children being born here sure fit in like a glove – schooling, college, university was mastered well. Now they have their own families.

Every country has its pros and cons – weather, different ethics at work too; just mingling in society is different. I made it because the future sure looked good for all of us.

Germans are workaholics; a job is pride, do it right, you are fine. Finding grey zones could take time. I made it… Some say, I am more German than Indian, but then again they do not know Indians too well. I love my birth place, miss family and neighbours too. Raising my kids here with an iron hand was not difficult because I was raised with discipline and manners. Living with my better half, children and grandchildren, I know I could not have made it without the grace and faith in my Lord.