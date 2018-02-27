As the festival of colours i.e. Holi is fast approaching, the Mumbai police will deploy 6,500 policemen, in addition to 2,500 traffic policemen, to ensure tight security and prevent any untoward incident on the city streets, on the occasion of Holi, on Thursday.

The cops will be deployed in areas such as Juhu, Malad, Bandra, the beaches, and sections of the island city from where the police get the maximum number of complaints related to pick-pocketing and molestation during large gatherings. Security in the form of anti-eve teasing squads will be provided on a priority basis for women revellers, reported The Asian Age.

Police sources said that beginning Wednesday night itself, the police will start patrolling and setting up nakabandi in the city, along with conducting random checks of vehicles for drunken driving. The police is taking all possible precautionary measures to avoid any mishap. A source added that cases of pick-pocketing and theft are reported in high numbers during Holi.

Deepak Deoraj, Mumbai police spokesperson and DCP (operations), said, “The city will see a heavy bandobast and checks will be conducted at check posts situated at various points. The entire police force will be working to ensure safe celebrations that do not hamper law and order.”

Women constables will also be deployed to keep an eye on eve teasers and to also monitor molestation and eve-teasing cases. The Mumbai traffic police, too, will have a heavy presence at various checkpoints. A senior traffic official said that arrangements have been made to identify motorists and bikers flouting regulations during festivals.