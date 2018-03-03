Holi 2018: Mumbai celebrates every festival in unique way

Mumbai: Mumbaikars, who are known to celebrate Holi and Dhuleti in a colourful way, had yet another year of unique celebrations. While most of them celebrated the culture and tradition, many engaged in a trend-setting Holi celebration.

An artist from Shree Vighnaharta Ganeshotsav Mandal made a 58-feet effigy of Nirav Modi, who is on the run after being involved Rs 11,000-crore scam, at BDD Chawl in Worli in order to portray the corruption scam. “On the occasion of Holi, we will burn the model of the so-called diamond king and hope for a better place without any corruption,” said Kartik Kade, the artist.

A society in Grant Road celebrated Holi by setting a 20-feet hookah pot on fire. “We condemn the Kamala Mills blaze which took the lives of 14 innocent people of which the main cause was hookah. Which is why we decided to celebrate Holi in such a manner,” said Deepak Solanki, treasurer of the society, adding, “It is important to remember local issues that affected people’s lives instead of just celebrating for the sake of it.”

Meanwhile, Dhulivandan or Dhuleti day saw many people celebrating the festival outdoors instead of their respective building colonies or societies. While many attended party bash organised for Holi or left out of the city for a long weekend. Although many enjoyed in organised events, suburbs of Borivali, Kandivali and Dahisar were deprived of any such event since the police authorities did not give permission to stage the proposed events.

“The police officer in charge has denied permission saying they are all silent zones. However, there were Navratri celebrations for nine days and also many other functions. We will now have to now refund money to all those who had booked tickets online. But we will not get refund from decorators or ground rent. This is pure ‘hitler shahi’,” said one of the organisers. Vikram Deshmane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 11, said they were merely following the orders and that the permissions were denied since the areas where they wanted to stage the events were all silent zones.