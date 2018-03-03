Holi 2018: Festival passes peacefully as city sees fewer injuries

Mumbai: Holi celebrations on Friday saw a fewer people reporting to hospitals’ Outpatient Department (OPD) with complaints such as skin irritation and eye injuries. However, 52 patients were brought in to the casualty ward until Friday evening. About most of them suffered an eye irritation due to Holi colours, while two required hospitalisation after a road accident as none suffered a serious injury.

As per the information received by the hospital until 6 pm, around 25 patients were taken to peripheral and major hospitals on Holi festival. Eight people were taken to Bhabha hospital, two were recorded at Bhagwati Hospital and five others at Rajawadi Hospital. But none of them was reported serious.

The number of medical emergencies went up from 40 last year to 52 this year in Mumbai. Out of all, 26 people were rushed to LTMG Sion Hospital, 17 to KEM Hospital, one at BYL Nair Hospital and eight to the periphery hospitals of BMC.

The dean of the hospital said except the two, all were treated and sent home. No one sustained any major injury. “Most of them complained of eye-related problem due to the contaminated colours used in playing Holi. None were serious expect one who met with an accident but is stable and kept under observation,” said Dr Avinash Supe, dean of KEM hospital and director of major hospitals.

Doctors from the LTMG Sion Hospital said that this year, the number of skin and eye-related health complications witnessed a fall. “Majority of the patients were accident victims, driving in the inebriated state or those who had minor scuffles amongst groups and suffered injuries,” said a senior doctor.

Some patients also complained of skin irritation, although no one required hospitalisation. “Out of the five patients we treated today, with a history of Holi celebrations gone wrong, two were children who faced minor complication due to colour ingestion and three were accident victims. The number of colour related complications has gone down as compared to past years,” said Dr Vidya Thakur, Medical Superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar.