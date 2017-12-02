Hoarding put up in Mumbai against Sanjay Nirupam allegedly by MNS

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly put up a hoarding near the residence of Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam here making derogatory remarks against him, police said.

A senior police officer of the Versova Police Station said the hoarding was put up five hundred feet away from Nirupam’s residence in Lokhandwala and it was removed in the early hours today after the police noticed it.

“The hoarding had the MNS party’s name and symbol on it. We suspect the hoarding was put by MNS party workers. We are probing the fact,” the officer added.

In an another incident some unidentified persons yesterday threw ink on Congress banners which were put up outside the Zakeria hall Congress office in Bandra East.

Condemning it, the Mumbai Congress tweeted, “Strongly condemn another cowardly act yesterday late night of throwing ink at Zakaria Hall Congress office, Kherwadi, Bandra East. CM Devendra Fadnavis needs to take quick action and not be a mute spectator.”

Yesterday, the office of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee office in south Mumbai was vandalised and the MNS had claimed responsibility for it on social media.

The tussle between the MNS and Nirupam began after the latter came out in support of hawkers against whom the MNS had launched an agitation following a stampede at the Elphinstone Road railway station on September 29. The stampede had claimed 23 lives.

A day after the stampede, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had said such stampedes would continue to occur in Mumbai till hordes of migrants kept pouring into the city.

The MNS leader said that the migrant influx was causing a collapse of infrastructure facilities in the city.