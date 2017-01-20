Historic Sandhurst road station to be demolished

For commuters convenience Central railway has planned to build new 5 and 6 lines between CST and Kurla. For this railway authorities have to make many changes. It also means that historic Sandhurst Road Station on the Harbour Line will be demolished.

As reported by Lokmat, the British-era, Sandhurst Road Station, will be demolished, due to Central Railway’s new lines. The new Sandhurst Road Station will be built but on P.Dmello Road, hinted railway authorities. Due to this daily commuters are going suffer till the new station is constructed.

The construction of the 5 and 6 lines between CST and Kurla, has got an in-principal approval from railway Board, for changing the alignment of the Harbour line tracks between CST and Dockyard Road. As per the proposal, platform 1 and 2 will cater to slow trains on the main line (CST-Kalyan), fast trains will use platforms 3 and 4, while two new lines shall be made available for the long distance trains coming all the way to CST. The new lines will get a diversion from Dockyard Road, until where the harbour line alignment will remain unchanged as the rail lines will be at an elevation of over 5.5 metres.

From here, the elevated rail line will shift from west to east over the Wadi Bunder rail yard and touch the P D’Mello Road. It will go parallel to Eastern Freeway and then head for Mansion Road. It will continue to be elevated from Mansion Road all the way till Carnac Bunder, after which it shall come back on the railway land crossing P D’Mello Road. It’ll continue further into the CST and terminate close to platform 18.

For this proposal the budget and final report is in progress. Since there is no space available for the fifth-sixth on the west, two new platforms will be built at Dadar station, Sion, Curry Road, Byculla station and Chinchapokali changes will be made. On Harbour line changes will be made on Kurla to CST.

Central railway has also proposed to while constructing line from P D’Mello Road thought to connecting Masjid station will also be looked upon, this final decision is still pending.

History of Sandhurst Road Station:

Sandhurst Road is a railway station on the Harbour Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway. It is the third stop from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Named after Lord Sandhurst, the Governor of Bombay between 1895 and 1900, the station was built in 1910 using funds from the Bombay City Improvement Trust, which he helped raise. The Sandhurst Road railway station was built in 1921.