Hijack scare on board Cochin-Mumbai Jet Airways flight

Mumbai: A possible hijack of a Jet Airways 9W 825 Cochin-Mumbai flight was averted after two passengers discussing a hijack plan were detained by security agencies, sources said.

According to sources, the two passengers have been detained at Cochin airport.

Sources have disclosed that the security agencies were pressed into action after an alert came from the boarding point as the two passengers were heard discussing about plans to hijack the flight.

The airline said it has informed the relevant authority of “the same for further necessary action and has offered full cooperation as required”.