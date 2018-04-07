High-rises near Mumbai airport aren’t yet safe from demolitions

Mumbai: There is no respite for the high rise structures situated around city’s airport. The sword of “demolition” still continues to hang except the fact that now their fate is likely to be decided soon but not by the Bombay High Court. Instead, an Appellate Authority constituted under the Height Restrictions (For Safeguarding of Aircraft Operations) Rules, 2015, would now deal with these structures.

A division bench of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Justice Prakash Naik on Friday refused to deal with these structures citing the “well defined” Rules enforced in 2015 to oversee the entire issue of height norms around the airport.

The judges were dealing with a batch of petitions filed by several developers challenging the interim orders passed by the HC. The orders were passed by a bench headed by Justice VM Kanade, who directed the Airport Authorities of India (AAI) and the BMC to demolish or reduce the height of such high rise structures, who have allegedly violated the height norms.

During the course of hearing on Friday, the bench of Justice Dharmadhikari was informed that an Appellate Authority has been constituted to oversee the issues of rules pertaining to height. The Authority consists of experts from the aeronautics fraternity and also some office bearers of the DGCA and AAI.

Having heard the submissions, Justice Dharmadhikari said, “We have perused the Rules and are of the view, they are well defined. We do not propose to intervene in the issue of its implementation since the legality of the norms is not challenged before us.”

“We are of the view that since the Appellate Authority is there in place and is now functional, then the aggrieved parties can approach it. The developers or the owners of the projects/structures can move the Authority and place on record the report of the aeronautical study. Based on this report, the Authority can exercise its discretion and decide the issue finally,” Justice Dharmadhikari said.