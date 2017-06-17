High cut-off expected for FYJC admissions in Mumbai

Mumbai: Before applying for admission to junior colleges which has begun, students who have just cleared their Class 10 need to study last year’s cut-off marks and expect it to be high for this academic session.

This is because a large number of students have scored high percentage in the Class 10 results.

The cut off for junior colleges for science, commerce and Arts streams are expected to be increased by at least two or three per cent, resulting in tougher admissions as the process is purely based on merit. Moreover, the intake capacity of every junior college is limited. Over 785 junior colleges are registered and their intake capacity is approximately three-lakh students.

Need for the students to study the admission process has also increased manifold as they have options to give preference a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 10 colleges online.

“Students should be wise while selecting colleges. They should not opt for colleges with higher cut-off if their percentage is low. Or to be on the safe side, they should give other colleges as preference where the cut-offs are a bit low and where there are chances of getting admissions,” Deputy Director of Education B B Chavan advised.

According to junior college authorities, the increase in cut-offs will be majorly seen in the city’s top colleges. Principal Suhas Pednekar of Ruia College told the Free Press Journal, “The cut off will rise mainly in the top or rather most preferred colleges of Mumbai. Students will face competition to secure admissions in these colleges. But other colleges of the city will not be much affected by this.”

The students also have the choice for applying in minority, in-house or management quota or the general open category. But once a student secures his or her admission under quota category, then he or she cannot opt for the general category.

“Once a particular student pays his or her fees in a junior college and secures admission through the minority, in-house or management quota, then he or she cannot opt for the open category. The student who has paid the fees will be automatically thrown out of the online admission system so that other students can apply and secure the seats,” Chavan added.