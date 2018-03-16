Hichki for Yash Raj: BMC sends notice to production house over illegal construction

Mumbai: In a major embarrassment to the Yash Raj studios, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has slapped a notice on Yash Raj Films Studios at Andheri for “unauthorised construction/alteration” on its premises.

In the notice issued, the civic body has asked the studio to either restore the existing building as per its earlier plan or apply for retention of work/modifications done “illegally” before the building and proposal department within a month’s time, reported The Indian Express.

If Yash Raj studios fail to comply, the civic body has even warned the studio’s management that they would be prosecuted under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. According to officials of K west ward, the studio was using its parking zone in the basement for commercial purpose and storage. In addition to that, they had made several changes and modifications to the plan approved by the civic body, the officials said.

“During an inspection of the studio, our officials found that they had undertaken/carried out development and made changes in the use of land which was not in accordance with the permission granted and in contravention of the permission which was duly modified. We have already issued a notice, we will decide on the next course of action later,” said Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Municipal commissioner of K west ward (Andheri (W), Juhu, Vile Parle).

The notice further stated: “Unauthorised addition/alteration done by means of full height partition walls made up of plywood, glass etc at ground floor, first floor, second floor and also on fourth floor. Meanwhile, unauthorised use of basement for storage was found contravening to the full occupation certificate and plan that was approved by the civic body in February 2007.”

The decision by BMC comes on the back of a major fire on January 6 that gutted Cine Vista Studio in Kanjurmarg killing one of its crew members, the BMC has decided to inspect all such studios. It was during one such inspection on March 5 that officials found about illegal construction at the YRF studios.