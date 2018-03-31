Hey Mumbai, get set for four more metros; track full details here

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro is extending the facility of metro trains to 4 new places. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is planning to build metros at – Wadala-General Post Office (Fort); the airport Metro; Kalyan-Taloja and Gaimukh in Thane to Shivaji Chowk in Kalyan.

Wadala-General Post Office will be one of the four metros that will be partially underground. A Monorail project which was planned 10 years ago to connect Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan got cancelled as the project was not good enough for mass transportation.

It’s a great news for the Mumbaikars as this facility will make travelling easier. As reported by the Hindustan Times, DMRC will be submitting detailed project reports (DPRs) for the four lines to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), implementing agency for most Metro projects in the MMR.

After getting a green signal from CM Devendra Fadnavis who is heading the MMRDA, the tender will go to Maharashtra cabinet. Once it get clears, the work project will be started.

The project will cost around Rs 15,000 crore. As reported by the Hindustan Times, MMRDA estimates that the project will facilitate 7 lakh passengers in a day. The airport corridor will connect the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) in Santacruz to the proposed Navi Mumbai International airport.

The 25-km Kalyan-Taloja and Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk lines are along with two other corridors – Metro-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) and proposal Mira-Bhayander line through Dahisar.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “Apart from Shivaji Chowk-Gaimukh corridor, which will take time, we are expecting all reports to be submitted by April-end. The Gaimukh corridor has just been handed over to DMRC.”