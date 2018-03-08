Hema Upadhyay murder case: Bombay HC rejects Vijay Rajbhar’s bail

Mumbai: Vijay Rajbhar a tempo driver accused in the murder of artist Hema Upadhyay and her advocate Harish Bhambani, was denied bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. The single bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite Dere rejected the bail stating the order orally and said the detailed order with precise reasons cited will be uploaded shortly.

Hema was the estranged wife of renowned artist Chintan Upadhyay, who is serving jail term. Rajbhar was among the first ones to be arrested by Kandivli police after the bodies of Upadhyay and Bhambhani were found wrapped in plastic and packed in boxes, that were dumped in a drain in Laljipada, Kandivli.

It is said it was Rajbhar who is accused of moving Bhambani’s Honda City car farfrom the spot where the duo was murdered. The police were able pin down Rajbhar, after the forensics confirmed the presence of his hair in this Honda City.