Help desk focus on those going abroad

Mumbai : The help desk set up by Mumbai University (MU) to process results of students who have opted for higher education or job opportunities in India or abroad are in a quandary suddenly. Students who have a later deadline and can wait for the marksheets are seen to be demanding their results immediately. In the bargain, the help desk has in fact overlooked cases of those students who have genuine problems.

The help desk officials stated that students opting for foreign universities having an immediate deadline need to be helped first.

A senior official at the help desk said, “Anyone and everyone is approaching us and demanding for different things all on an immediate basis. Students ought to think and question themselves whether they can wait. Do they really have a tight deadline for gaining their result? Because there are other students who are in a desperate situation and cannot afford to wait.”

On Saturday, a student approached the help desk demanding his marksheet for securing a job at the Axis Bank gained through a placement. While, another student approached for MBA application. “Both these cases could wait and their marksheet could be issued later,” the official said.