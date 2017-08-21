Mumbai rain pictures: Heavy rains lash city, expect more flooding today

Mumbai: It was a wet Sunday for Mumbaikars and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning saying heavy rainfall is expected over the next two days. The BMC has also sounded a high tide alert in Mumbai and have asked people to stay away from the sea in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the city witnessed smart showers for most part of the day, inundating many parts of Mumbai. The Santacruz observatory recorded 54mm of rainfall and the one at Colaba came up with the figure of 18mm. The Thane region recorded the most rainfall on Sunday with a count of 109 mm.

IMD officials said that satellite images show that there is a thick cloud cover over western Maharashtra and other parts of the state. “The real time radar image of the city also shows that there is an enhanced rainfall activity over the coast and interiors,” said an IMD official.

BMC officials said though no major traffic snarls were reported in the city, vehicles were diverted in areas like Dadar and Andheri which witnessed water-logging. They said heavy-duty pumps were pressed into service to flush out water from low-lying areas.

According to another official in the BMC’s control room, water-logging was also report from Sion, Mumbai Central, Kurla, and Sakinaka. Heavy rains have ensured sufficient water stock in the reservoirs. Out of seven that supply water to Mumbai city four are yet to overflow.