Heavy container topples at Pen, severe traffic jam on highways

Mumbai : A heavy container toppled at Amrutanjan bridge, Pen near Raigad on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday early morning disrupting vehicular traffic till Saturday late night. The incident occurred in the early morning.

According to the highway traffic police, “A loading container of goods toppled at Amrutanjan bridge at Pen on Saturday morning at 5:30 a.m. Since it’s a long holiday weekend, it added to the woes of a severe traffic jam towards Lonavla. It was difficult to move the container due to heavy traffic.”

The heavy container vehicle was finally lifted with a crane and shifted after 3.30 pm. Since the highway was jammed, the operation was even more cumbersome for the highway traffic police. Traffic towards Lonavla started moving after the road was cleared by shifting the container. Traffic towards Lonavla, Khandala and Pune continued to be slow moving till late night.

People took to social media to complain. Manoj tweeted “@ManojG7 @RidlrMUM from 3 hours on Mumbai Pune expressway …. speed at 5KMH Basis ! Ask someone for help or alert.”

In fact due to the slow moving traffic, many took turns off the expressway hurriedly, causing panic and endangering the lives of others who waited patiently. Shruti Padsalgikar‏, tweeted showing a photograph, “@shrpajo This car is making illegal u turns on the expressway and almost causing serious accidents. Car now on way towards Mumbai. @MumbaiPolice @ThaneCityPolice @Navimumpolice My life and my child’s life was endangered.”

Tejas Ambekar vented his anger against those who drove in the wrong lane. “@tejasambekar, Heavy charges should be taken from those cars who are driving from wrong side to avoid waiting. And double charge for those who follow them. Educated Idiots.”

According to Constable Devidas Patil of Khopoli police station, “Nobody has been injured in the accident.”

Many people had headed out of town due to the three-day holiday weekend. “Traffic has been slow-moving not only on Mumbai-Pune expressway since morning but also on the Mumbai-Goa highway, Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway, Mumbai-Nashik and Mumbai-Agra highway. There has been heavy traffic over the weekend,” said an official.

According to Muktesh Wadekar, Executive Engineer, MSRDC, approximately 1 lakh vehicles cross the Vashi toll naka regularly. During vacations generally there is a rise in traffic of up to 20 per cent.

According to an SC order, during emergencies if there is a huge line of vehicles that go beyond the yellow line at the toll plaza, which is around 100 metres, the toll official has to waive off the toll, “which did not happen today, adding to the chaos,” said another official.