Health scare, fog-like conditions may remain for next 3 days: IMD

Mumbai : While minimum temperatures have dropped, day-time temperatures in the city are also set to drop in the next 48 hours.

Mumbaikars will have to bear with poor visibility and respiratory issues due to dense fog conditions for the next three days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed this to the recent passage of cyclone ‘Ockhi’ along the coast.

On the consecutive day, the second fog conditions impacted local train services on the Central Railway line. Delays of over 20 minutes continued, throwing schedules off-track, in the section beyond Kalyan. An increasing number of people complained of respiratory-related problems due to changed weather conditions. “Older people in our family have difficulty in breathing due to fog conditions in the early morning and evening.

We hope the condition improves in a couple of days,” said Rajesh Ganapathy, a Kalyan resident. The city doctors confirmed of such fog conditions which could have adverse health effects including eye and skin irritation.

“The sudden drop in temperature and dense fog conditions is likely to cause infection of conjunctivitis and respiratory problems among the young and older people,” said Dr Om Shrivastav, a consultant in infectious diseases.

On Saturday, the city was surrounded with dense fog at 8:30 am which led to poor visibility in the morning. The IMD has recorded maximum temperature at 31 degrees celsius and minimum temperature at 23 degrees celsius.

“We can confirm of fog conditions as there is moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea to the coast and at least 90 per cent humidity. Both are contributing factors for fog-like conditions,” said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General, western region at IMD. IMD officials confirmed that minimum temperatures will remain below normal at 23 degrees for the next three days. “The temperatures will remain this cool for the entire month and the following month of January,” added Hosalikar.