Headley sang like a canary, startled Mumbai

Mumbai: After chalking out plans to bring Mumbai on its knees by executing the brutal 26/11 attacks, Pakistani – American terrorist and Lashkar-e-Toiba operative David Headley had shook the city with some startling revelations during his cross – examination. He was grilled for a total of four days by the counsel representing Abu Jundal, in April.

Deposing from an unknown place in the United States (US) Headley had disclosed that before executing the 26/11 attack, an attempt was made by the Lashkar handlers to kill the Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, but the assailant was nabbed by the police before the attempt. He also revealed that he was planning to organize an event in US and was in talks with Shiv Sena PRO Rajaram Rege to invite Thackeray in the event, but the founder of Sena could not make it due to poor health.

Headley, who was singing like a canary bird had also revealed that the former Pakistani Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani had visited his place in Karachi, after a few days of his father’s demise.

Headley, who turned an approver in the trial, also revealed that he thought of bestowing the ‘Nishan-e-Haidar’ (highest Pak army award) upon all the nine assailants who were killed by Indian forces during the Mumbai attacks. He had also revealed how he perceived India, US and Israel as the ‘enemies’ of Islam and also about his unrest against India after witnessing the air bombings by Indian Aircraft on his school in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Timeline:

March 21: Just a day before the cross examination of David Headley was to commence, the special TADA court had postponed the four day cross examination.

March 24: Headley told the special TADA court that an attempt was made to kill the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

March 25: Headley had revealed that former Pak PM Yousuf Raza Gilani had visited his place in Karachi post his father’s demise.

March 26: Headley told the court that Hafiz Saeed wanted to teach Thackeray a lesson. His cross examination had concluded amidst heated arguments.