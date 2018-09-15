HDFC VP Murder Case: Murder weapon bought from Govandi, shopkeeper grilled

Mumbai: The NM Joshi Marg police on Thursday interrogated a shopkeeper from whom the accused, Sarfaraz Shaikh, 20, is alleged to have bought a knife for the murder of Siddharth Sanghvi, vice president of HDFC bank. Sanghvi was murdered by the accused Sarfaraz in the parking lot on the third floor of Kamala Mills on September 5. According to an official, “During interrogation, Sarfaraz Shaikh revealed he bought the knife from a shopkeeper at Govandi two days prior to the murder. The shopkeeper, who we suspect is a friend of the accused, was called for questioning on Thursday.”

According to Pandit Thorat, senior police inspector, NM Joshi Marg police, “We have been continuing to record statements of the people associated with Siddharth Sanghvi and the accused Sarfaraz Shaikh. We have recorded the statement of a friend of the accused. The name cannot be revealed since it is a part of the investigation.” Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for Ali Shaikh, the father of Sarfaraz. A team has been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh, the Shaikhs’ native place, to trace him.

As per the Call Detail Records of Sarfaraz, he was in touch with his father Ali after the murder. A team has been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh to trace him. Police are investigating if Sarfaraz’s father is involved in the murder. A team was dispatched to Kolhapur to trace him. Meanwhile, police are also on the lookout for a victim who was allegedly attacked by Sarfaraz at Kamala Mills on September 3. Siddharth’s body was found at Haji Malang in Kalyan early on September 10. His car was found at Koparkhairane on September 7.