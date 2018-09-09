HDFC bank V-P missing case: Family visit station, as cops grope in dark

Mumbai : The family members of the missing Vice-President of HDFC bank Siddharth Kiran Sanghavi (38) visited the N M Joshi Marg police station again on Saturday afternoon. BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill constituency accompanied them.

Siddharth has been missing since Wednesday evening after he left the bank at Kamala Mills, Lower Parel for home. The members present at the police station included Siddharth’s father Kiran Sanghavi, and wife Charvi. Sanghvi Senior was clad in a light grey shirt and black pants. A tensed Sanghvi, he was irritated with the media, and became defensive when the FPJ approached him. “Our family has been repeatedly requesting the police not to disclose the matter to you all,” he said.

Charvi was clad in a pastel white salwar kameez and was concerned about her husband. She said, “I don’t want to speak to media. Please do not publish anything. Our family has been repeatedly appealing to the journalists who have been trying to contact us at our residence too.”

On their part, the N M Joshi Marg police men have been speaking to the employees, relatives and friends about Siddharth Kiran Sanghavi (38), the Vice-President of HDFC Bank. The police are also trying to retrieve the call details from the service provider. Siddharth’s mobile phone has not been found yet.

NM Joshi Marg police Senior Inspector Pandit Thorat said, “We are questioning the HDFC employees. As per their statement, Sanghavi has a good character. He was punctual. After the work, he would return home late in the evening. As per their statements, he did not have any enmity with anyone. We are yet to recover Sanghavi’s cellphone. Someone else can be present in his Maruti Ignis on the fateful day. It is yet to be established if he is alive or dead.”

A unit-3 crime branch official said, “Siddharth Sanghavi’s mobile phone was switched on and his location was traced to Airoli on Thursday morning. Initially, when the bank employees made a phone call to him at 8.30pm on Wednesday, he did not answer. An hour later, his phone was off. We are trying to connect the dots. We are in touch with his relatives and friends. A knife has been recovered from the car’s rear seat.”

As per the CCTV footage, Siddharth was seen exiting the parking lot at Kamala Mills at 7.55 pm on Wednesday. His vehicle was traced to Koparkhairane on Friday. Blood stains were found on the rear seat.

The police have sent Siddharth’s car, blood stains found inside the car for forensic test. The DNA samples of his family members have also been sent for the test to the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina.

The police are also scanning the CCTV footages. “I cannot disclose how the car was found on Friday,” said Thorat. Siddharth is a resident of Ridge road, Malabar Hill. He lives with wife Charvi, a six-year-old son, parents and grandparents opposite Sahyadri guest house. On Thursday morning, they had approached police to file a missing person complaint.