HC asks municipal chief to hire official to spell upgrade of polluting vehicles

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Municipal Commissioner to appoint a senior officer, to submit an undertaking to the court, spelling out the exact time frame within which the civic body would be upgrading 29 of its polluting vehicles.

The direction came from a division bench presided over by Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai while hearing an application moved by the civic body seeking extension of one year for phasing out their polluting vehicles like the blood bank vans, fire fighting engines, nursing staff bus etc.

Citing that the vehicles are related to the health and sanitation of Mumbaikars, the Chief Engineer of Solid Waste Management department had sought an extension of one whole year for either upgrading or phasing out these vehicles.

It may be recalled that the bench had earlier directed the civic body to upgrade these vehicles which are BS-II (Bharat Stage-II) and BS-III emission compliance before they cross the age of 15 years.

According to the data provided by the civic body, out of 1000 vehicles, which were to be either upgraded or phased out before December 31, 2016, only 29 such vehicles are remaining.

On Thursday, when the matter came up for hearing, advocate Trupti Puranik appearing for civic body filed an affidavit and informed the bench that out of the total 29 vehicles, five break-down vans, four blood bank vans, five water tankers and three fire fighters are yet to be upgraded. She also told the bench that four buses required to ferry doctors and nursing staff from one hospital to the other are also yet to be upgraded along with two cattle impounding vans.

She also submitted an undertaking by the Chief Engineer of the Solid Waste department of the civic body, which stated that the vehicles would be upgraded in phase wise till December 31, 2017.

However, the bench noted that a similar undertaking was submitted by the engineer earlier but to no compliance and accordingly Justice Oka said, “We want the Municipal Commissioner to know that his officers are giving such undertakings and are failing to abide by the same. We want the Commissioner to take the responsibility of this issue.” The bench then posted the matter on Monday.