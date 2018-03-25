HC: Disclosing financial status is ‘fundamental duty’ of poll candidates

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court recently held that it is the ‘fundamental duty’ of candidates contesting elections to disclose their assets and liabilities so as to educate voters of the financial status of the candidates. The HC accordingly dismissed an election petition filed against the election of a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Panvel constituency in 2014.

The observations were made by a single judge bench of Justice Suresh Gupte while hearing an election petition filed by Balaram Patil, representing the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWPI). He had challenged the election of Prashant Thakur from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Panvel constituency.

In his petition, Patil dubbed the nomination forms filed by Thakur to be vitiated by several defects of a substantial nature. He also claimed the nomination form contained a false declaration about Thakur’s assets and were incomplete in material particulars. He further contended that the affidavit filed along with the nomination form also contained wrongful disclosures and suffered from material non-disclosure and incomplete information and despite these lapses, the nomination forms were ‘improperly’ accepted.

Patil highlighted the fact that a vehicle which was owned by Thakur family and used for propaganda was seized and nearly 500 envelopes containing Rs. 500 each along with voters’ list was recovered from the vehicle. He also highlighted another incident wherein two men working for Thakur were found with cash which allegedly was offered as a gratification. Thakur on the other hand, refuted all the allegations.

Having heard all the submissions and contentions and referring to a few Supreme Court judgements, Justice Gupte said, “The disclosure is required to enable the voter to form his opinion about the candidates antecedents. The purpose of disclosure of assets and liabilities of the candidate is to educate the voters about the financial status of the candidate. It also facilitates the voters to estimate whether assets declared by the candidate have been procured by him out of legitimate or known sources of income.”

“Based on this estimate, the voters have to form a decision on whether or not to elect the candidate. It is this fundamental right of the voters, which casts a corresponding fundamental duty on the candidate to disclose fully and truthfully information regarding his assets and liabilities. This is more a matter of substance than form,” Justice Gupte held. He further said if a candidate properly discloses a true financial picture which enables the voters to take an informed decision, merely the ground of improper acceptance of form, the nomination cannot be rejected.

While dismissing the petition, Justice Gupte held, “The disclosure made by Thakur in his affidavit concerning his financial status is thus a fair disclosure, which substantially complies with the mandate of legal requirement of disclosure of material particulars within the framework of the election law.”