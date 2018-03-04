HC: Bone ossification test not conclusive in deciding age HC

The ruling of the HC has come as a boon for a woman convicted for forcing minors into flesh trade. Justice Anant Badar commuted the seven years rigorous punishment awarded to Nisha Tamang by a sessions court, to two years.

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court recently said the ossification test cannot be regarded as conclusive in determining the age of a person. The ruling of the HC has come as a boon for a woman convicted for forcing minors into flesh trade

A single-judge bench of Justice Anant Badar commuted the seven years rigorous punishment awarded to Nisha Tamang by the Sewree sessions court, to two years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the case of the prosecution, Tamang was arrested in August 2010 by the social service branch of the Mumbai police. The team of investigators had laid a trap to apprehend Tamang. As per the trap, Tamang was caught red-handed while she accepted some money she received from a decoy customer, who was a member of the police team. The officers then searched the premises of Tamang and recovered nearly 16, 000 along with several packets of condom. Apart from this, three girls were also found in the premises, who were forced to work as a prostitute by Tamang.

The police then registered a criminal offence against Tamang and invoked the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and also of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The trial court conducted the trial and held one of the three girls as minor and below the age of 18 years old and resultantly convicted Tamang for ‘living on the earnings of prostitution.’

Tamang in her appeal before Justice Badar argued one of the girls, was not minor and the trial court erroneously held her to be below the age of 18-years-old. Accordingly, she urged the court to commute her punishment as section 4 (living on the earnings of prostitution) provides seven years punishment in cases where a child or minor is forced to work as a prostitute but in cases where the prostitutes are adult, then the sections contemplates only two years imprisonment.

Countering Tamang’s contention, the prosecution had conducted an ossification test to ascertain the probable age of one of the victims, who was forced to become a prostitute.

An ossification test is nothing but a method by which the probable age of a person is ascertained by examining his/her bone age.

Having heard the submissions, Justice Badar said, “Owing to variations in climatic, dietetic, hereditary and other factors of the people of different places, it is not possible to formulate a uniform standard for determination of age of union of epiphysis for the whole of India.”

Referring to a medical jurisprudence and toxicology book, Justice Badar said, “It is pointed out in an edition of this book that even in India, different tables have been prepared in different parts and in case of radiological tests, heredity, diet and climatic etc. plays an important role in the fusion of epiphysis. Fusion of epiphysis takes place early in the case of rich diet and hot climate and is usually delayed in the case of poor diet and cold climate, and therefore, ossification test can by no means be infallible and accurate test to indicate the correct age of a person.”

Justice Badar further held the trial court has erroneously concluded the victim to be minor by relying on the ossification test and accordingly set aside the punishment as imposed by the trial court and reduced the seven years to two years.