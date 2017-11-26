Has the city forgotten 26/11 attacks without learning its lessons?

Mumbai : It is over. Mumbai has forgotten. And moved on or rather given into ignorance, busy and self-centered lives which do not stop for anybody or anything. Those who witnessed the 26/11 terror attacks right in front of their eyes, experienced the incident unfolding part by part, heard the reverberating gun fire and were a major catalyst in identifying the terrorists claim “Sadly, the city has forgotten the massacre without learning its lessons.”

Sebastian D’souza known as Saby, a former photojournalist at Mumbai Mirror and Times of India, the only witness who clicked the photograph of Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab does not wish to talk about the incident today. After nine years, Saby says, “The incident is over. Mumbai has forgotten it. Everybody has forgotten what happened. Life pretends to have moved on but the scars remain.”

Saby was the only witness who identified Kasab and testified in court. Otherwise the Indian Railway police had filed a charge of ‘Ticketless travel’ on Kasab, the same terrorist who randomly opened fire and killed people at CST railway station with his AK47. Saby says, “When I looked at the young chap Kasab in the courtroom I wanted to kill him. If only I had a gun in my hand on that fatal night instead of a camera it would have been a different case.”

But today the scenario is different where the incident has not led to any improvement in the city’s security system. Ishwarlal Sisodia, former municipal vigilance officer, said, “Nothing has changed. Nothing has improved. We have not learnt our lessons at all. Every year at 26/11 we suddenly wake up from our slumber to brag about the security systems we have installed and then we forget about it.”

After the attacks, the NV Mirani committee of eight senior members was formed to ensure safety and security measures of various infrastructures of Mumbai. Sisodia, a senior member of the committee, revealed the Mirani committee report fell on deaf ears. Sisodia said, “We did a survey to check safety measures of various buildings and structures and submitted the detailed report to the concerned authorities. But today when I look at the state of our city I feel it is a total failure. Be it railways, bus stops, public places, civic body or even major crowded junctions, there is a total sense of failure which can be clearly witnessed.”